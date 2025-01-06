Consumer Headlines: Cold meds recall, and Walmart and TikTok each facing lawsuits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As we welcome the new year, we’re also welcoming the height of cold and flu season. If you went to purchase your cold medicine from Costco, you may need to make a trip to a different store.

The giant wholesaler is recalling its store brand because it may be contaminated. All the company is saying is that the medicine may be contaminated with a “foreign material.”

The medicine in question is Costco’s Kirland signature severe cold and flu plus congestion medication. According to a post on its website, the recall is for medicine that was purchased between October 30 and November 30 of 2024.

There isn’t an indication that anyone has become ill from this recall thus far, but still, Costco is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.

Walmart is in the crosshairs of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFQB). The CFQB is suing Walmart and its working scheduling platform called branch messenger.

The agency says Walmart forced delivery drivers who were part of the gig program to use branch to get paid. They say branch delayed access to workers’ earnings and forced them to pay more than $10 million in fees.

Walmart says the lawsuit is riddled with factual errors.

Utah has filed suit against TikTok — saying it knew that its livestreaming feature allows children to be exploited. It says that TikTok’s own investigation revealed that children were performing sex-acts for digital currency.

The lawsuit says that TikTok live is also used to launder money, sell drugs, and fund terrorist groups.

Utah built its case using TikTok’s own internal documents. On Friday, Utah’s attorney general released a mostly unredacted version of the suit, revealing documents TikTok has tried to keep confidential.

A TikTok spokesperson argues the lawsuit ignores the proactive steps the company has made.