Consumer Headlines: Consumer spending, Hooters bankruptcy and Ford interest rates

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New data from the Commerce Department revealed a decline in consumer spending, with fewer people dining out, staying in hotels and purchasing new clothes.

Personal income, when adjusted for inflation, rose just 1.8% year over year, according to the Commerce Department. The senior economist at Allianz described this increase as “not zero, but it’s pretty weak.”

Consumer confidence has reached a 12-year low, and consumer spending increased only 0.1% in February. Consumer spending is vital as it fuels two-thirds of the U.S. economic engine.

There is mixed news regarding debt, with more missed credit card payments but fewer late mortgage payments, offering some hope in an otherwise uncertain economic outlook.

Hooters, a restaurant chain known for its chicken wings and spicy server outfits, filed for bankruptcy. However, the restaurants will remain open as the company’s founders plan to buy the chain from the current private equity firm owner. Hooters has 400 locations across 42 states, including one in Farmington, N.Y.

Meanwhile, Ford is experiencing a surge in consumer interest. Retail sales for the quarter increased 5% year over year, with March sales up 19%. This spike is attributed to many consumers purchasing new vehicles ahead of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which analysts predict could increase prices by $5,000 to $10,000.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI