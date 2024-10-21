Consumer Headlines: CPSC decision, frozen waffle recall, and a new Chic-fil-A app

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Supreme Court dealt a blow against efforts to dismantle the country’s leading consumer protection agency.

Two conservative groups sued to challenge the power of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The groups said the agency wields too much power.

The groups argue that the president should be able to remove members of the CPSC commission. Right now, they can only be fired for neglect of duty or malfeasance.

Consumer advocates say that would make the Consumer Product Safety Commissioner vulnerable to political whims, instead of putting protection of consumers first. Eleven Republican lawmakers and 16 Republican attorneys general backed the lawsuit.

The Supreme Court refused to hear the case, which means the current structure of the agency will remain intact.

In other consumer news, more than 600 varieties of frozen waffles have been recalled because they might be contaminated by listeria. TreeHouse Foods manufactures waffles for big store brands. The recalled waffles sold in our area include Walmart’s Great Value and Target’s Good and Gather, as well as store brands for Aldi, Tops and Dollar General.

Chick-fil-A plans to launch a new app on November 18 with family entertainment, including animated shows, podcasts, e-books and recipes. It’s an effort to drive even more customers to its restaurants. Chick-fil-A is the third biggest restaurant chain by sales, second only to Starbucks and McDonald’s.

That’s extraordinary when you consider Chick-fil-A only has 3,000 restaurants in the U.S., as compared to almost 16,000 Starbucks and more than 13,000 McDonald’s.

