Consumer Headlines: Gas prices creep down, egg prices on the rise, and a Macy’s accounting error

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Good news for drivers as gas prices continue to drop, making holiday travel a bit more affordable. According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.23, which is 36 cents lower than this time last year. In Henrietta, SpeedTrac and Walmart are offering gas at $2.84 per gallon.

Nationwide, the price has fallen slightly to $3.01 per gallon, nearly 24 cents lower than last year. Despite geopolitical tensions affecting oil prices, the U.S. is seeing the lowest national gas prices since 2021, just in time for Thanksgiving travel.

However, those planning to bake for Thanksgiving should be prepared for rising egg prices. Increased holiday demand and a spike in bird flu cases are driving up costs. A dozen eggs currently costs around $4.60 at Tops, $4.50 at Wegmans, $4.00 at Target, $3.90 at Aldi, and $3.55 at Walmart.

In other news, Macy’s announced a delay in releasing its third-quarter earnings due to a significant accounting error. A single employee reportedly hid up to $154 million in expenses over three years. This comes as Macy’s struggles with a more than 2% sales decline in the third quarter.

