Consumer Headlines: Gas prices falling, dangerous table-top fire pits, and Ford sales

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Watch for falling prices. It’s not just a Walmart slogan. It applies to the price at the pump.

The price plunge continues and the experts predict the trend will continue in the weeks ahead.

Gas prices

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy says we can thank seasonal trends. Those trends will likely continue no matter who wins the presidency. Truth is, the president has little control over what we pay at the pump.

The primary ingredient in gas is oil. Oil is a global commodity affected by war, OPEC, climate, and global demand. Here in Rochester, the price fell almost a nickel to $3.26 a gallon, 46 cents cheaper than a year ago. Nationally the average price is $3.05, down two pennies from last week.

The cheapest gas in Rochester is $2.85 at BJ’s in Henrietta, Walmart, and Costco. News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry paid $2.99 at Costco last week, even though she knows that on average, Mondays are your best days to fill up your tank.

Table-top fire pits

These table-top fire pits are pretty, but a whole bunch of customers say they’re dangerous. They’ve filed a class action suit. It follows Colesen recalling 89,000 of its firepits a couple of weeks ago. Alcohol fuels them and alcohol flames can be invisible, jetting out when refilling the device. The CPSC says alcohol can also splash or leak out, causing flames to escape the unit. The fire pits were sold at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair.

Ford sales

It seems a whole bunch of folks believe “Built Ford Tough” is more than a slogan. Company leaders announced Monday October sales of its pick-up trucks are up more than 29% higher than this time last year. And get this, sales of its hybrid vehicles were up more than 38%. Overall, the company is reporting sales up more than 15%. While the folks in Ford Country are celebrating, the numbers aren’t quite as good as they look.

You’ll remember this time last year, the United Auto Workers Union was on strike which depressed sales. Last year’s low numbers make this year look far better.

