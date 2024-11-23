Consumer Headlines: Ground beef recall, consumer confidence, and a new meal deal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More than 160,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled due to potential E. coli contamination. This recall tops today’s consumer alert.

At least 15 people in Minnesota have fallen ill. While no illnesses have been reported outside of Minnesota, the recalled beef was distributed to restaurants nationwide.

Consumers are urged to check their refrigerators and freezers. The Wolverine Packing Company is responsible for the recall, which includes several brand names like 1855 Beef, Davis Creek Meals, and Farmer’s Choice. Fresh products have a use-by date of November 14, and frozen products were produced on October 24. Authorities advise discarding any affected products.

In other news, the consumer sentiment index has shown a slight increase following the recent election. The survey indicates a rise in optimism among Republicans, while sentiment among Democrats has dropped to a one-year low. Historically, consumer confidence tends to correlate with political alignment with the winning party.

Additionally, McDonald’s is extending its $5 meal deal due to popular demand. Originally set to end this year, the deal will now continue until at least mid-next year. The meal includes a choice of a McDouble or McChicken, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, small fries, and a drink. This is part of their new McValue Menu launching on January 7th, featuring a “buy one, add one for one dollar” offer.

