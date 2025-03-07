Consumer Headlines: Latest jobs report, the retail boycott, and a cat food recall

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The latest jobs report from the U.S. Department of Labor was released at 8:30 a.m. Friday, revealing that the country added 151,000 jobs in February. This figure is about 20,000 fewer than analysts had anticipated, leading to mixed reactions.

News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry describes the report as “blah,” noting that it presents a mixed picture. The unemployment rate edged up slightly to 4.1% from 4%. It’s all about expectations.

The report does not account for recent layoffs at DOGE, as the survey period preceded these events. Investors also view the report as mixed, with the labor force participation rate falling to its lowest level since January 2023.

In other consumer news, the Latino Freeze movement has been advocating for a boycott of retailers abandoning diversity policies. This includes a shopping blackout on February 28, which saw a 5% decrease in traffic at Target compared to the previous year. Black faith leaders are now calling for a 40-day shopping fast at Target during Lent.

Additionally, Wild Coast Raw has expanded its recall of raw boneless free-range chicken cat food due to the risk of bird flu. This recall affects both 16 and 24-ounce containers. Several cats in Oregon were euthanized after contracting bird flu traced back to this cat food. Consumers can return the product to retailers for a refund, and veterinarians advise against feeding cats any raw food.

