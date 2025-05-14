Consumer Headlines: Robotaxi recall and Microsoft layoffs

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Waymo, a “robotaxi” company and subsidiary of Google, has recalled more than 1,200 vehicles after reports of crashes involving barriers. CNBC reported that the company was aware of 16 crashes with chains, gates, and other barriers from 2022 through 2024.

The company said there were no injuries.

Waymo is updating the software free of charge. The company has about 1,500 vehicles operating in cities across the southwestern U.S.

In other news, Microsoft announced it will lay off 3% of its workforce, affecting about 6,000 employees across all levels, teams, and geographies.

This round of layoffs is likely the largest since the company eliminated 10,000 roles in 2023. A company spokesperson said these job cuts are not related to performance.

