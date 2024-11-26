Consumer Headlines: ‘Seinfeld Law,’ health club memberships, and a consumer confidence increase

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new consumer-friendly bill in New York, inspired by the hit comedy “Seinfeld,” is making waves. Known as the “Seinfeld Law,” this bill requires telemarketers to disclose their name, address, and phone number within 30 seconds of a call. This legislation takes its name from a famous scene where Jerry Seinfeld humorously turns the tables on a telemarketer.

In addition to the Seinfeld Law, another new bill mandates that health clubs must cancel memberships within 10 days of receiving a notice. This law also allows online cancellations and requires faster refunds.

Furthermore, restaurants offering delivery services must now provide a link to their inspection grades on their websites, ensuring transparency for customers who previously lacked this information when using delivery apps.

These bills, along with several others, were signed into law by the governor Monday.

In other consumer news, November’s consumer confidence numbers reveal an improvement in economic attitudes, particularly among individuals under 35. This increase is primarily driven by confidence in the current labor market. However, confidence declined slightly among those aged 35 to 54 and among the highest and lowest income earners.

Adobe Analytics predicts a significant increase in online spending this holiday season, with an expected 8.4% rise, marking the largest annual jump since the pandemic. Consumers are on the hunt for deals, with 37% of shoppers planning to buy items that are at least 50% off.

