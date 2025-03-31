Consumer Headlines: Tariffs on imported cars, gas prices and ‘patriotic consumerism’

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Trump administration is set to impose tariffs on imported cars this week, which could lead to higher prices for both imported and American-made vehicles. This is due to the reliance of American automakers on foreign parts.

The tariffs are expected to be 25% and will go into effect on Thursday. They will apply to all imported passenger vehicles and parts. Analysis by iSeeCars projects that consumers in the U.S. could pay between $6,000 and $16,000 more for cars and trucks.

The average gas price in Rochester has risen less than a penny in the past week to $3.09 a gallon. Nationally, the average increased by nearly 3 cents to $3.11. Currently, gas in Rochester is cheaper than the national average, with the lowest prices at $2.73 at Costco and Walmart, and $2.75 at BJ’s in Henrietta and Byrne Dairy on Stone Road.

Lastly, a movement called “patriotic consumerism” is gaining traction in Canada, encouraging consumers to “buy Canadian” and “boycott USA” in response to the U.S. administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum. This movement could negatively impact U.S. companies.

