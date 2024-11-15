Consumer Headlines: Uptick in retail sales, General Motors layoffs, and Advance Auto Parts closures

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Retail sales in the U.S. saw a positive uptick in October, according to recent data. Sales increased by 0.4% from September to October, with vehicle sales leading the charge with a 1.6% rise. Electronics, appliances, and restaurant sales also saw gains, with restaurant and bar sales up by 0.7%.

However, despite the good news in retail, General Motors announced a new round of layoffs. According to CNBC, GM laid off about 1,000 employees, primarily at their Global Technical Center in suburban Detroit. The increase in car sales in October wasn’t enough to alleviate the financial strain from months of slowing U.S. sales. GM aims to cut $2 billion in expenses, with today’s layoffs following a similar move in August.

In other news, Advance Auto Parts plans to close more than 700 U.S. stores by mid-next year, which could impact Rochester residents. The company’s website lists eight stores in Rochester, with additional locations in Gates, Greece, Macedon, Batavia, and Brockport. The specific stores set to close have not been announced yet.

