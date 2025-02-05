Consumer Headlines: USPS taking packages from China, toy prices possibly rising, and upcoming appliance sales

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The U.S. Postal Service has decided to continue accepting packages from China and Hong Kong, less than 12 hours after initially announcing a halt. This change is particularly significant for the growing number of consumers purchasing goods directly from China.

The Postal Service is collaborating with Customs and Border Protection to establish an efficient system for the new China tariffs. This decision is crucial for shoppers on popular sites like Shein and Temu, which boast 13 million and 185 million U.S. shoppers, respectively. These platforms offer low prices, although quality may vary.

The impact of new tariffs on pricing remains uncertain. Mattel, the maker of Barbie and Hot Wheels, is considering raising prices due to a 10% tariff on toys from China, which makes up about 40% of their products. The company is working to adjust its supply chain to minimize the cost burden on consumers.

For those in need of a new mattress or appliances, experts suggest that President’s Day offers the best sales. It’s advised to research ahead of time to take advantage of these deals. Wirecutter, a consumer product site affiliated with the New York Times, provides mattress recommendations based on sleep position.

