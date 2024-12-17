Consumer Headlines: Walmart employees wearing cameras, tree light controller recall, and airline protections

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’re shopping at Walmart this holiday season, you might want to put on your best smile. Walmart has launched a pilot program where some employees are wearing body cameras. The retail giant confirmed to CNBC that they are testing the cameras, but did not specify which or how many stores are involved.

Walmart insists the body cameras are not intended to catch shoplifters. Instead, they aim to enhance employee safety, especially during the busy holiday shopping season. Retail workers often face increased frustration from customers during this time, and Walmart believes the cameras could help deter violence against employees.

In other consumer news, Mister Christmas is recalling nearly 45,000 tree light controllers due to fire hazards. These controllers, sold at Walmart, Target, and Cracker Barrel from July through November, are priced between $25 and $40. Customers can return them for a refund.

Additionally, new protections for airline passengers with disabilities are now in effect. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s rules require annual training, prompt assistance, and proper handling of wheelchairs and scooters. The rules also mandate loaner accommodations if wheelchairs or scooters are mishandled. The DOT recently fined American Airlines $50 million for repeated violations of these protective measures.

