Consumer protections for heat events under review in New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. —Sunny, hot days in Rochester are still months away. But, the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) is considering implementing uniform consumer protections for extreme heat events across all utilities in the state.

Currently, consumer protections establish temperature thresholds. When temperatures reach these thresholds, utilities cannot disconnect services due to non-payment or incomplete payment.

The PSC aims to address the inconsistency in how utilities define extreme heat events. NYSEG and RG&E consider an extreme heat event as a day with a forecasted temperature above 85 degrees.

Meanwhile, NYSEG also defines it as when the heat index is forecasted to reach 100 degrees or more for at least one day. The “heat index” refers to the temperature it feels like to the human body.

