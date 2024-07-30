Cool sweep continues: Rochester opens R-Centers, libraries for heat relief

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The warm weather is sticking around in Rochester. A “Cool Sweep” will continue in Rochester on Wednesday because of the heat.

So, you’re in luck if you’re looking to cool off. You can beat the heat at any of Rochester’s air-conditioned R-Centers and libraries, or take a splash at the city pool or the beach.

List of Cool Sweep locations around Rochester:

R-Centers, open 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.:

Adams, 85 Adams St.

Avenue D, 200 Avenue D

Carter, 500 Carter St.

Frederick Douglass, 999 South Ave.

Willie W. Lightfoot, 271 Flint St.

David F. Gantt, 700 North St.

Trenton and Pamela Jackson, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

Edgerton, 41 Backus St.

Rochester Community Sports Complex (RCSC), 460 Oak St. (Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Spray Parks, open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.:

Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Hope R-Center, 524 Campbell St.

Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.

Spray Features: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St. at the play area (Closes at 8 p.m.)

Fourth and Peck Playground, Corner of Fourth and Peck Streets

Troup Street Park, Troup Street and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street)

Swimming Opportunities:

Durand Eastman Beach, 1342 Lakeshore Blvd., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; For daily water conditions and to ensure the beach is open for swimming, call the Monroe County Beach Information Line at (585) 753-5887. The hotline is updated each morning.

Genesee Valley Park Pool, 131 Elmwood Ave., 12 noon to 8:30 p.m.

Adams Street R-Center Pool, 85 Adams St., 12 noon to 7 p.m.

Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center Pool, 485 N. Clinton Ave., 12 noon to 7 p.m.

City Branch Libraries: Hours at each location may vary, click here for a list of hours at each of the following locations.

Arnett Branch, 310 Arnett Blvd., (585) 428-8214;

Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County, 115 South Ave., (585) 428-7300;

Charlotte Branch, 3557 Lake Ave., (585) 428-8216;

Frederick Douglass Community Library, 971 South Ave., (585) 428-8206;

Lincoln Branch, 851 Joseph Ave., (585) 428-8210;

Lyell Branch, 956 Lyell Ave., (585) 428-8218;

Maplewood Community Library, 414 Lexington Ave. (Temporary Location), (585) 428-8220;

Monroe Branch, 809 Monroe Ave., (585) 428-8202;

Phillis Wheatley Community Library, 33 Dr, Samuel McCree Way, (585) 428-8212;

Sully Branch, 530 Webster Ave., (585) 428-8208;

Winton Branch, 611 N. Winton Rd., (585) 428-8204

