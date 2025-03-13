Cop killer Kelvin Vickers caught on camera attacking corrections officer

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. — The man who murdered Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was caught on camera in prison attacking and beating a corrections officer.

The video shows the officer patting down Vickers inside Coxsackie Correctional Facility. During the pat down, Vickers turns around and starts hitting and punching the officer in the face.

The officer, Corey Clark, says he was letting Vickers out of his cell for his mandatory recreation time. The fight lasted about 30 seconds, and other guards came to the rescue after about 23 seconds.

News10NBC’s Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean spoke to Clark over Zoom on Thursday afternoon.

“He had something in his right hand,” said Clark. “As you can see in the video he came out with a closed fist. I don’t know what it was at the time.”

“The item or device in question, it’s still unknown to this day,” he continued. “But he did indeed cut me with something that was not his fist.”

Clark was cut on his neck, the back of his head, and behind his ear.

The Greene County District Attorney says Vickers is facing assault charges. The grand jury has the case now, and Clark testified in court on Thursday. The attack happened on January 6, prior to corrections officers going on strike.

RELATED: