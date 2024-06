ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Corn Hill Arts Festival is a month away, but excitement is already building as organizers unveil this year’s poster.

The poster was designed by Rochester native, Jessica Nikic. More than 300 artists will be taking part in the festival. Mark those calendars — the Corn Hill Arts Festival is July 13 and 14th.

