Cornell AgriTech’s new $70M facility aims to revolutionize grape research and production

GENEVA, N.Y. — Researchers, farmers, and grape enthusiasts gathered at the Cornell AgriTech campus in Geneva to discuss the future of grape research and innovation.

The new $70 million facility is a one-of-a-kind center in the country that will use AI technology, robotics, and more to help growers detect and manage grape behavior — making the process more accurate and faster than ever before.

“It’s one of a kind in the country,” said Fred Gouker, who will be using the new technology.

Traditionally, without new technology, the process of studying grapes can take 20 to 25 years.

“Hopefully this will speed things up by the fraction of the time,” Gouker said.

Researchers will be able to use DNA markers to make early selections on seedlings, rather than waiting five years for them to grow. The lab will also help researchers like Sudarsana Poojari get ahead of potentially harmful conditions.

“Climate change is the biggest thing, and the happenings of very frequent nowadays with heavy drought and high rainfall,” Poojari said. “So, it’s better for us to be prepared for developing some grape vines that are resilient to drastically changing climate over the growing seasons.”

Farmers will benefit too. The findings will help to develop improved grape varieties and combat changing conditions.

The $70 million facility is going to innovate how researchers study grapes — bringing you your favorite wines or grape juice a little bit faster and a little bit safer.

