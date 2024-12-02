Costco shoppers may only find books during holiday season as retailer removes section

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Costco, known for offering a wide range of products from food to appliances, is making a significant change to its inventory.

Starting next year, the retail giant will no longer have a year-round book section in hundreds of its stores.

Costco explains that maintaining the book section has become too labor-intensive. Additionally, the company notes that more customers are choosing to purchase books online.

Instead of having books available throughout the year, Costco shoppers may only find them during the holiday season, from September to December.

