County dedicates road in memory of pilot who died in Mercy Flight crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County honored fallen pilot James Sauer on Monday by dedicating a road in his memory in Chili and Riga.

Sauer and flight instructor Stewart Dietrick died in the April 2022 Mercy Flight helicopter crash in Elba during a training exercise. The county installed signs on Davis Road, where the Sauer family have been long time residents, in his memory. One sign is at the intersection of Attridge Road in Riga and the other is at the intersection of Union Street in Chili.

“This will be a lasting tribute to a man of honor, commitment and service. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and he will always be in our hearts,” said Marie Sauer, the wife of James Sauer.

The signs read “In Honor of James E. Sauer and his sacrifice for our community,” and displays the logos for the Army National Guard, the Rochester Police Department, the New York State Police, and Mercy Flight. Sauer, 60, was a retired Rochester Police officer and a pilot for those three other agencies. He served with the New York Army National Guard for 40 years including several tours overseas.