County faces rise in overdoses: Deaths up 26%, disparities persist

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The latest overdose statistics from the county are alarming, with a significant rise in deaths. The medical examiner’s office reported 512 overdose deaths in 2023, marking a 26% increase from 2022.

The report highlights that the surge in fatalities is primarily due to lethal mixtures of fentanyl and cocaine. This dangerous combination is contributing to the growing number of overdose deaths.

The report also reveals disparities in overdose fatalities. Black individuals, men, and older adults are more likely to die from an overdose, indicating a troubling trend in these demographics.

