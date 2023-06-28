County Legislature President Sabrina LaMar loses Democratic bid

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday was the Primary Election in Monroe County. One of the notable results that night was Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina LaMar losing her Democratic primary bid.

She lost to Rose Bonnick in the 27th district County Legislature District. Lamar had 36% of the votes (480 total) while Bonnick had 64% of the votes (836 total).

LaMar became president after striking a deal and agreeing to caucus with Republicans in the legislature, giving the Republicans a one-seat majority. You can see the election results with all absentee and early voting results counted here.