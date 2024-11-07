County secures hotel for passengers, families after bus crash injures 28 on I-490 in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. — Onlookers and first responders sprang into action after a bus crashed and flipped on I-490 in Chili Thursday morning. The bus slid nearly 600 feet. The crash injured all 28 people on board, and the driver of the other car was ejected through the front windshield.

One passenger is still in the operating room. That was the one passenger critically hurt.

The head of emergency medicine says there are others with significant injuries and others who will get out of the hospital soon.

The passengers are from around the world and were on their way to Niagara Falls after making a pitstop to pick up passengers in Rochester. Twelve were trapped in the bus after it rolled over and slid hundreds of feet down the highway.

Other passengers were found wandering around the crash site. The county secured a hotel for the passengers who are out of the hospital and any family members coming here to get them. There are 14 people at the hotel now.

The head of the Emergency Department at Strong Memorial Hospital says they’re dealing with head injuries, body injuries, and injuries to arms and legs

The county executive told News10NBC he was asked not to reveal which hotel the passengers and their families are staying at.

Rochester Regional says some of their patients have already been released to the hotel.