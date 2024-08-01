Courage Camp: Empowering burn survivor kids to embrace their stories

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Children and teens who have overcome serious burn injuries were celebrated with a send-off to camp on Thursday.

Camp Courage (located at the Y at Watson Woods) is hosted by the Finger Lakes Regional Burn Association. The camp is entirely for youth who have experienced traumatic burns.

The Rochester Fire Department hosted campers on Thursday morning for a special send-off and breakfast mingle session. Campers spent the morning at the station on Hudson Avenue, to break the ice and explore fire trucks.

Dayveion Allen survived a house fire with his sister at two-years-old. He told News10NBC about the challenges growing up with scars. He eventually learned how to embrace his story.

“Being a kid, it was kind of tough,” he said. “I was self-conscious how I looked. A lot of people will constantly ask, ‘What happened to you? Why do you look like that? Are you okay?’ But after a lot of times of answering the question, it just came second nature, and I’m used to it,” Allen said.

Allen met the firefighter who saved him and his sister 15 years ago.

That firefighter was Capt. David Abdoch, who told News10NBC about the surreal union with the kids.

Paul Schwartzman with Finger Lakes Burn Association said the non-profit is donor-funded. If you want to help, you can click on this link.

