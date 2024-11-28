Court-appointed receiver recommends sale of restaurants owned by prominent restaurateur accused of defrauding bank out of nearly $19 million

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Katherine Mott, a well-known restaurateur, faces serious financial challenges amid accusations of defrauding a local bank out of nearly $19 million.

A court-appointed receiver overseeing Mott’s finances suggests that she may need to sell some of her businesses to stay afloat.

Mott is currently being sued by Five Star Bank, which accuses her of engaging in a check-kiting scheme. Federal court filings reveal that the receiver has recommended selling several of Mott’s businesses, including Katherine’s on Monroe, The Wintergarden by Monroe’s, and The Divinity Estate and Chapel.