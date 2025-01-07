Court orders dissolution of Monroe County nonprofit accused of mishandling over $1 million
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A court has ordered the dissolution of the Monroe County nonprofit, Community Resource Collaborative (CRC), following accusations of mishandling over $1 million intended for other nonprofits.
An independent receiver will now manage CRC’s remaining assets and distribute liquidated funds to the non-profits owed money.
The issue came to light in February 2024 when a CRC employee was fired after the organization overpaid itself and misused a million dollars in various ways.
