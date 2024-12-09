Crash in Lyons shuts down NYS Route 31 for 8 hours, investigation ongoing

LYONS, N.Y. — Deputies in Wayne County are investigating after they say a crash started a fire and shut down NYS Route 31 for eight hours on Sunday.

The crash happened Sunday night when police say a Chevy Equinox hit a telephone pole, starting a fire. The crash shut down NYS Route 31 in Lyons for eight hours.

The driver of the Chevy wasn’t injured.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Marbletown Fire Department, Wayne County EMS, and NYSEG responded to the scene.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash.