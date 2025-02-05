RV charred and dog found dead after fire on Sherman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An RV is left blackened and a dog has died after a fire on Sherman Street.

A News10NBC photojournalist was at the scene Wednesday afternoon as Rochester fire crews surveyed the damage.

Officials say they responded to the scene at 12:17 p.m. and got the fire under control within 15 minutes. The house the RV was parked at has some external damage, but the fire didn’t spread to the inside of the house.

Once the fire was under control, crews surveyed the area and found a dog inside the RV.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.