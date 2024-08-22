Crews battle boat fire at Rochester Yacht Club

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — A boat fire at the Rochester Yacht Club is under investigation. Firefighters say a large yacht caught on fire.

They believe the fire started in the engine compartment.

When fire crews got there, much of the boat was already up in flames. According to firefighters, dealing with boat fires can be a serious challenge.

“These boat fires tend to be a lot hotter and more violent,” explains Chief Ken Stavalone with the St. Paul Boulevard Fire Association. “It’s important to get a lot of water on it real quick.”

Luckily, no one was on the boat at the time.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to other boats.