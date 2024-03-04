Crews battle fire at house on Woodbine Avenue that likely started in kitchen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters battled fire on Monday morning at a house on Woodbine Avenue off Brooks Avenue on the city’s southwest side.

RFD says the fire seems to have started in the kitchen. Everyone inside the two-and-a-half-story house made it out safely before firefighters arrived, because smoke detectors alerted them to the fire.

Crews responded just before 9:30 a.m. after getting multiple calls. The fire was under control about a half hour later.

The Red Cross is helping the four adults impacted by the fire. RFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.