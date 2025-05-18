Crews battle fire at old roller rink in Pike

PIKE, N.Y. — Crews have been fighting a fire at a storage facility in Pike since around 7 a.m. Sunday, according to fire officials.

The storage facility on Route 39 used to be a roller skating rink.

Multiple fire departments from various counties responded, including Castile, Perry, Pike, and Silver Springs Fire Departments. Officials say crews could be at the scene for another three to four hours.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. This is a developing story, and will be updated as we learn more.