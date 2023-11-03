Crews battle flames at Frost Avenue home

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters battled flames early Friday morning at a home on Frost Avenue near Olean Street. No one was home during the fire.

Firefighters responded just before 3 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the home. The Rochester Fire Department says the flames started in the basement with an electrical issue and moved up through the exterior walls to the second floor and attic.

It took crews about 52 minutes to control the flames at the three-unit home. The American Red Cross is helping one person displaced by the fire. No one was injured by the fire.