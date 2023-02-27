Crews battle garage fire in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Firefighters in Irondequoit battled a house fire on Monday morning.

Crews got the call around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a garage on fire on Carry Lane between Fleetwood Drive and Brookdale Park. The garage was completely destroyed but firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to that part of the house.

One adult and two kids made it out safely. They are now being assisted by the Red Cross. We reached out to the Irondequoit Fire Department and will update this story once we have more information.