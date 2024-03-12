Crews battle three-alarm fire at machine shop in Bath

BATH, N.Y. — Cleanup is underway after a massive fire at a machine shop in the Town of Bath in Steuben County overnight.

The Bath Volunteer Fire Department says a witness reported the fire at Clark’s Specialty Company just after 9 p.m. on Monday. The fire was quickly upgraded to three alarms with more than 10 area fire companies were called in to assist.

The fire took crews nearly four hours to get under control. At one point, the flames were so high that New York State Police had to direct traffic on I-86 to keep drivers from stopping on the highway. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.