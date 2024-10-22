Crews fight fire on Marway Circle in Gates

GATES, N.Y. — Crews fought a fire at an auto collision business in Gates, and say one person inside the building got out safely.

A News10NBC photojournalist was on the scene as smoke filled the air. Fire officials tell us they were able to contain the fire within 10 minutes of getting to the scene on Marway Circle. No one was injured in the fire.

Most of the damage was to the front office area of the business. Crews are still investigating what caused the fire.