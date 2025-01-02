Crews investigating cause of house fire in Gorham
The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a house fire in Gorham, New York, southeast of Canandaigua.
The fire happened around 10 a.m. Deputies say fire crews arrived to the garage of the home engulfed in flames.
Deputies say the following agencies responded to the scene:
- Crystal Beach Fire Department
- Gorham Fire Department
- Rushville Fire Department
- Canandaigua Fire Department
- Ontario County Fire Coordinators
- Yates County Fire Coordinators
Everyone inside the house got out safely, and no one was injured. Deputies do not suspect any suspicious cause at the time.