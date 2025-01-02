Crews investigating cause of house fire in Gorham

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a house fire in Gorham, New York, southeast of Canandaigua.

The fire happened around 10 a.m. Deputies say fire crews arrived to the garage of the home engulfed in flames.

Truck -281 Engine-211 assisting Crystal Beach Fire , Town of Gorham. STRUCTURE FIRE

10:18

3662 NIBAWAUKA Beach, Garage Fire, with extension. Middlesex, Rushville, Crystal Beach, Gorham and Hopewell on scene. #roc pic.twitter.com/YxrVvps89u — Canandaigua Fire (@IAFF2098) January 2, 2025

Deputies say the following agencies responded to the scene:

Crystal Beach Fire Department

Gorham Fire Department

Rushville Fire Department

Canandaigua Fire Department

Ontario County Fire Coordinators

Yates County Fire Coordinators

Everyone inside the house got out safely, and no one was injured. Deputies do not suspect any suspicious cause at the time.