Crews put out fire in attic of house on Glasgow Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters battled a fire at a two-family house on Glasgow Street in the Corn Hill neighborhood on Monday.

The Rochester Fire Department’s Engine 13 got the alarm around 2:30 a.m. and arrived five minutes later. Crews found heavy smoke in the attic and put it out.

Everyone inside the home escaped before crews arrived. The fire was contained to the attic but there was smoke and water damage throughout the home.

House residents aren’t able to re-enter yet. RFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.