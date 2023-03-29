Driver injured from crash in front of McQuaid

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Brighton Police say a person was injured and was trapped inside a car after a crash on Wednesday in front of McQuaid Jesuit High School. The victim is stable but is hospitalized with significant injuries.

First responders arrived just before 7 a.m. and learned that the car had rolled over and hit a tree. Crews say the car fell apart on impact and there was only one person inside the car. The victim was not a student.

Firefighters used tools to remove the roof and driver’s side of the car to rescue the person. It took them 33 minutes to free the person. Brighton firefighters, police, and volunteer ambulance crews all responded.