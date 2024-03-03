Two people hospitalized after house fire on Rochester Street in Lima
LIMA, N.Y. — The Lima Fire Department worked to put out a house fire on Rochester Street Sunday afternoon.
Second Assistant Fire Chief Rick Crego said that there were two people at home at the time of the fire and firfighters had to rescue one of them from the house. Both people were taken to the hospital and their conditions are not currently known.
The fire was was contained at the front of the house, which has significant damage.