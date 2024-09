ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fire crews are investigating after an RV camper caught on fire on Otis Street Thursday afternoon.

Officials say they responded around 2:30 p.m. as the fire was impacting a nearby home. Crews put the fire out in about 20 minutes and found the nearby home had damage on the outside. Thankfully, the RV camper was empty at the time of the fire.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.