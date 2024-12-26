Crews searching in Genesee River near Ford Street bridge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC was at the scene of a water search in the Genesee River on Exchange Boulevard near the Ford Street bridge on Thursday afternoon.

Crews with The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department were on the scene. A News10NBC crew was there around 4:15 p.m., and saw some folks on a raft in the river searching and one person in the water clearing ice.

Take a look at the scene:

We’ve reached out to RFD and RPD for more information, and will update this story once we learn more.