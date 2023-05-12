Customer charged with stabbing manager at Family Dollar on Portland Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a customer stabbed a manager at the Family Dollar on Portland Avenue on Friday.

Crystal Shelton, 30, is charged with attempted murder, assault, and unlawful imprisonment. RPD says she entered Family Dollar upset, left, and re-entered a short time later.

Police say that, on her second trip to the store, she went into the manager’s office and stabbed the manager in the upper body with a knife. The manager’s injuries were non-life threatening.

RPD’s Patrol Section Investigations took Shelton into custody on Thursday night and took her to Monroe County Jail. She will be arraigned on Friday at Rochester City Court.