Customers can help fight childhood hunger through Wegmans’ ‘Fill the Bus’ donation drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wegmans is launching its annual “Fill the Bus” campaign Wednesday, June 5 to help ensure kids are fed during the summer months.

By donating at checkout, customers’ money goes towards local Feeding America food banks that stock summer food programs. Wegmans officials say a little help goes a long way when making sure kids have food on their tables while not in school. The campaign runs until June 19.

Wegmans encourages the community to contribute to this important cause and make a difference in the lives of local children facing food insecurity during the summer break.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.