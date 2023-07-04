Damar Hamlin throws first pitch in Yankees game and trains people to perform CPR

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin threw out the first pitch of Sunday night’s game at Yankee Stadium against the Baltimore Orioles.

Hamlin spent Sunday morning in Yankee Stadium helping to teach CPR alongside the American Heart Association and people from the New York City Public School Athletic Leagues.

He was awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award and threw a strike to start the game. It’s only been about six months since Hamlin underwent Cardiac Arrest in the game versus Cincinnati.

The Yankees won Sunday’s game 6-3.