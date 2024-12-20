Daniel’s Law Task Force: New York needs crisis-trained responders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A task force established after a man’s deadly encounter with Rochester police has released new recommendations aimed at improving responses to mental and behavioral health crises.

The “Daniel’s Law Task Force” report suggests that New York State should develop protocols ensuring that calls to 911 or the 988 crisis hotline involving behavioral health issues are handled by teams specifically trained in crisis services.

The task force emphasizes that police involvement should be limited to situations where there is a threat of violence.

Rochester already has a “Person in Crisis” team in place, but the task force recommends implementing pilot programs with this approach in other cities across the state.

The task force was formed following the 2020 death of Daniel Prude, who died from asphyxiation during a mental health crisis encounter with Rochester police.

