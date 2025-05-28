Steuben County man charged with rape and endangering the welfare of a child

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

DANSVILLE, N.Y. – A Dansville man faces serious charges after being accused of raping a minor and providing cannabis to people under 18.

Deputies said Tylor Cicero, 29, was arrested Friday and is currently being held without bail.

Cicero is charged with rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

