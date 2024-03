LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — A Dansville woman is facing felony charges after threatening to blow up the Livingston County dog control building.

Sheriff’s deputies say 20-year-old Jasmine Corbin called the dog control and threatened to physically hurt staff and blow up the building. Corbin was arraigned at the Livingston County Jail and will be back in court at a later date.

She does not qualify for bail.