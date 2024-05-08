Dark Star Orchestra coming back to Innovative Field this summer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Music enthusiasts have a date to mark on their calendars for Dark Star Orchestra, a renowned Grateful Dead cover band, announces its return to Innovative Field.

This marks the band’s eighth appearance at the home of the Red Wings. Set for August 21, the event promises an evening filled with nostalgic tunes and a vibrant atmosphere — celebrating the timeless music of the Grateful Dead.

Tickets for the concert will be available starting Friday, May 11, at 10 a.m at this link.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.