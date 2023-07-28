DA’s office requests Vickers and his co-defendants be tried together for RPD officer’s murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office requested something rarely done in criminal trials.

The office requested that Kelvin Vickers, accused of murdering Rochester Police officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, and his two co-defendants all be tried together.

That’s despite the fact that Vickers is the only one charged in officer Mazurkiewicz’s murder. Vickers appeared in court on Friday morning.

Deadrick Fulwiley and Raheim Robinson are charged in connection to murders that happened the day before officer Mazurkiewicz was killed in July 2022.

Defense attorneys argued they want the three men tried separately, saying that because the murder of Mazurkiewicz case was so high profile, it will be hard to seat an unbiased jury. The defense also says one defendant’s case could taint another and that the cases are too different to be tried together.

Prosecutors say the three men were involved in a string of other crimes and are connected to a gang. District Attorney Sandra Doorley explained the prosecutor’s arguments.

“Our position is this occurred over the course of three days. This is a course of conduct. This should all be tried together. And my position clearly is it supports the aggravated murder charge.” She said.

Doorley couldn’t name a past example similar to what prosecutors proposed for Vickers’ co-defendants.

As an alternative, Doorley proposed having all three defendants tried in one trial but a different jury for each defendant. A judge will decide.