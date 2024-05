Dates announced for this December’s Roc Holiday Village

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Roc Holiday Village may be months away but the dates are already set and the application for vendors is already open.

The sixth annual Roc Holiday Village will run for 17 days at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. It will run from Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 29.

As always, the village will feature winter festivities including ice skating, food, live music, shopping, and visits with Santa. Organizers will announce more details in the fall.

Vendors applications are open through Sunday, June 30. If you’re approved to be a vendor, you’ll be notified on or before Wednesday, July 31. You can apply for the outdoor shopping village here and mini makers market here.

Last year, Roc Holiday Village drew more than 185,000 people. Here is the complete list of dates for this year:

Week One

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Sunday, December 8

Week Two

Wednesday, December 11

Thursday, December 12

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Sunday, December 15

Week Three

Wednesday, December 18

Thursday, December 19

Friday, December 20

Saturday, December 21

Sunday, December 22